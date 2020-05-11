Pakistan Army confirms officer's death from coronavirus

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani army officer has died from the novel coronavirus, the military's media wing confirmed late on Sunday.

Major Muhammad Asghar managing Torkham Border Terminal to ensure screening of people and movement of logistic convoys to Afghanistan. He was evacuated to CMH Peshawar with breathing problems, was put on ventilator but succumbed to coronavirus, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet.

"There is no cause bigger than serving the Nation," it added.

Pakistan confirms 666 deaths; COVID-19 tally ... 08:17 AM | 11 May, 2020 LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 30,891, according to government data till ...

The national tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 30,891 on Monday morning.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 666, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 8,233 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 245, while Punjab and Sindh follow with 197 and 189 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 26 deaths; Islamabad, 5' and Gilgit Baltistan, 4.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18.

Globally there are now at least 4.18 million cases of coronavirus with more than 283,000 deaths.