Covid-19 second wave – Smart lockdown imposed in Islamabad's hotspots
Web Desk
02:57 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The local administration on Sunday has decided to impose a smart lockdown in five sectors of Islamabad to curb the rise in new cases.

According to details, a notification in this regard has been sent to administration while health teams have also been formed for medical assistance.

As per the notification, the new smart lockdown will be effective from Monday, November 9.

Subsectors 1-8/3, 1-8/4, G-9/1, G-10/4, and G-6/2 Islamabad are hereby sealed w.e.f. 10.00 A.M, 09.11.2020 in larger public interest arid until further orders," notification cites.

"The exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, patients for medical aid, rationing, drinking water supplies, and emergency, etc," it added further.

The notification called on local police to cordon off the sub-sectors to ensure the spread of the virus is curbed. The Sub-Divisional Magistrates Industrial Area, City, and Shalimar, ICT Islamabad are hereby directed to execute the orders in their subdivisions and to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food/edibles inside the infield sub-sectors.

Earlier the Punjab and KPK government imposed targeted lockdowns in certain areas due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

