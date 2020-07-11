10 new COVID-19 rapid response units inaugurated through Pakistan-US partnership
Web Desk
09:58 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
10 new COVID-19 rapid response units inaugurated through Pakistan-US partnership
Share

ISLAMABAD – The governments of Pakistan and the United States inaugurated ten COVID-19 monitoring and rapid response units yesterday to help fight the spread of this deadly pandemic.  These new units reflect a partnership between the two countries to advance the COVID-19 response in all 158 districts across Pakistan.

Pakistani health officials and non-government organizations, in partnership with and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), trained 126 local government health workers in the districts of Bagh, Bhimber, Hattian Bala Haveli, Jhelum Valley, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Poonch, and Sudhnuti on COVID-19 case investigation, data collection and analysis, and personal protection.  These organizations also trained nearly 1,000 physicians on the use of a smartphone app to expedite COVID-19 case reporting.

“The establishment of these COVID-19 monitoring and rapid response units reaffirms a mutual priority for both Pakistan and the United States to find and treat everyone who has COVID-19.  While this pandemic is unprecedented, our partnership with Pakistan is built on a strong foundation and a shared vision of development,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen during remarks at the event.

Health and Finance Minister Dr. Sardar Najib Naqi Khan, Health Secretary Major General Tahir Sardar, Director-General of Health Services Dr. Sardar Aftab, and other government officials also joined the inaugural event.

More From This Category
Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing ...
11:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to visit Diamer Basha dam project next ...
11:25 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
PM Imran warns of Srebrenica like massacre in ...
10:55 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
School of Tomorrow – The World's Premier ...
10:08 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
10 new COVID-19 rapid response units inaugurated ...
09:58 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
No more announced load shedding in Karachi from ...
08:09 PM | 11 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
11:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr