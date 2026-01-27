KP govt halts auction of ‘804’ number plate, plans online bidding to maximise price

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation Department held an auction of personalised number plates, but the auction of number plates 804, associated with former prime minister Imran Khan, and those linked to President Asif Ali Zardari was halted. The department has now explained the reason behind the decision.

The auction of personalised number plates was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department at Nishtar Hall in Peshawar, where several number plates were sold for millions of rupees. However, number plates associated with the leaders of major political parties were not put up for bidding.

A special auction ceremony was held under the supervision of Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Fakhar-e-Jehan, where there was strong interest in choice number plates linked to prominent personalities, tribal names, and political and regional identities.

The provincial government said the purpose of this unique auction was to generate substantial revenue for the public exchequer.

Officials of the Excise and Taxation Department stated that they want to secure a higher bid for the number plate 804. They explained that if it were auctioned locally, it might attract a lower price; therefore, it will be auctioned online to maximise its value.