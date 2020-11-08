DRUZHBA – V: Russian ambassador to Pakistan attends opening ceremony at Tarbela
03:25 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
DRUZHBA – V: Russian ambassador to Pakistan attends opening ceremony at Tarbela
RAWALPINDI – Opening ceremony of Pak-Russian military exercise DRUZHBA V held today (Sunday) at Tarbela.

Sharing the clip of the drills, The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) writes in a tweet, Opening ceremony of DRUZHBA - V held at Tarbela today. Pak-Russian Federation

Special Forces are participating in two weeks long counter-terrorism exercise. National anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony.

In another tweet military’s media wing said, the ceremony was attended by the Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Danila Ganich. Senior officials from both the armies were present on the occasion.

Druzhba terms “friendship”  The first-ever joint exercise between Pakistan and the Russian military took place in 2016.

