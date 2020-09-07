Pakistan to reopen schools in phases, starting from Sept 15
Web Desk
04:45 PM | 7 Sep, 2020
Pakistan to reopen schools in phases, starting from Sept 15
Share

ISLAMABAD – All public and private educational institutions will reopen in Pakistan in phases, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said Monday, as the COVID-19 infections continue to decline in the South Asian country.

Earlier, the minister decided that the schools across Pakistan would be reopened in phases starting September 15 and strict monitoring would be done to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes from Grade 9 and up, as well as all universities, would reopen from Sept 15, while Grade 6-8 classes would resume by Sept 22. However, pre-primary and primary classes would reopen on Sept 30.

The recommendations would be sent to the National Coordination Committee for final approval.

'Schools in Punjab to reopen from Sept 15'

COVID-19 guidelines for students, schools

According to the authorities, schools in any area that may witness a rise in the number of coronavirus cases would be closed.

Wearing face masks would be mandatory in the schools and strict action was to be taken in case of violation of the coronavirus-related SOPs.

There would also be "no double shift".

Separately, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial education department has decided to conduct coronavirus tests on school staff and students.

More From This Category
David and Victoria Beckham ‘contracted ...
10:55 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Federal Cabinet to review economic, political ...
10:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse claims six lives in Lahore
10:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy fully capable, vigilantly guarding ...
09:59 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy Day being observed today 
09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in ...
08:44 AM | 8 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy
11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr