Pakistan to reopen schools in phases, starting from Sept 15

ISLAMABAD – All public and private educational institutions will reopen in Pakistan in phases, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said Monday, as the COVID-19 infections continue to decline in the South Asian country.

Earlier, the minister decided that the schools across Pakistan would be reopened in phases starting September 15 and strict monitoring would be done to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes from Grade 9 and up, as well as all universities, would reopen from Sept 15, while Grade 6-8 classes would resume by Sept 22. However, pre-primary and primary classes would reopen on Sept 30.

The recommendations would be sent to the National Coordination Committee for final approval.

COVID-19 guidelines for students, schools

According to the authorities, schools in any area that may witness a rise in the number of coronavirus cases would be closed.

Wearing face masks would be mandatory in the schools and strict action was to be taken in case of violation of the coronavirus-related SOPs.

There would also be "no double shift".

Separately, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial education department has decided to conduct coronavirus tests on school staff and students.