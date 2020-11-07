Second Covid-19 wave — Punjab University implements work from home policy

LAHORE – The Punjab University (PU) has instructed all the heads of non-teaching/administrative staff to call 50 percent of staff from Monday (November 9), while remaining staff will work from home.

Moreover, the university has also instructed heads of all departments not to permit any kind of gathering.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan has issued notifications in this regard.

The development comes a day after the National Command Operation Centre issued instruction to implement work from home policy for fifty percent of staff at all private and public offices.

The NCOC also announced to ban indoor marriages from November 20 to January 31, 2021.

The decisions were taken to control the spread of the coronavirus infections as Pakistan faces second wave of Covid-19.

Pakistan reported twenty deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged amid the second wave.

National tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,943 on Saturday.

A total number of positive cases have surged to 341,753 in Pakistan while 317,898 people have recovered from the disease. 890 patients are in critical condition, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Sindh remains at the top with 148,922 cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now, Punjab stands second with 106,208 cases, 40,285 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,041 in Balochistan, 21,302 in Islamabad, 4,652 in Azad Kashmir and 4,343 in Gilgit-Baltistan.