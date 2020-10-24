WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively containing COVID-19
04:31 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively containing COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – The World Health Organization (WHO) has appreciated the response of federal and provincial governments for effectively containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO mission from EMRO region was presenting their findings at a debriefing session in Islamabad, chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan.

The WHO mission, comprising a team of WHO experts, is on ten day visit to Pakistan since 14th of this month, to review lesson learnt from Pakistan's COVID-19 response and to work with national and provincial health experts.

The main area of review was surveillance, point of entry, risk communication and community engagement, and continuity in essential health services.

