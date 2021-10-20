Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid death toll during fourth wave

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported its lowest daily coronavirus death toll with 12 people losing their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 554 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours whereas the number of confirmed cases was recorded at 1,266,204.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 977 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,212,687.

Statistics 20 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,126

Positive Cases: 554

Positivity %: 1.31%

Deaths : 12

Patients on Critical Care: 1783 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 20, 2021

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 25,205 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 1.31 percent.

At least 466,432 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,271 in Punjab 177,038 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,543 Islamabad, 33,138 in Balochistan, 34,412 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,370 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,868 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,534 in Sindh, 5,693 KP, 937 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 354 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 42,126 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,321,823 since the first case was reported.