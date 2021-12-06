Pakistan imposes ban on entry from 15 countries as omicron fears grow

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to put a ban on eight more countries including the Netherlands in the wake of the threat of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Reports in local media said officials of the National Command and Operation Centre have decided to ban entry of passengers arriving from a total of 15 countries.

Pakistan top monitoring body on the novel disease said that a ban on direct or indirect inbound travel from South Africa, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Croatia, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia has been imposed, with the countries placed in Category C with immediate effect.

As per the officials, travelers who have been to any of these fifteen countries in past three weeks also will be restricted from entering the South Asian country.

The development comes after the NCOC officials called a meeting under the chairmanship of Asad Umar to review the Covid situation. NCOC also added that there will be a complete ban on coming to Pakistan from Category C countries and the necessary travel from these countries will be possible only after obtaining an exemption certificate from Special Committee.

Meanwhile, vaccination will be mandatory for all travelers coming to Pakistan, while PCR test will be mandatory for Pakistanis and foreigners above 6 years of age, showing PC artist 48 hours before boarding.

Last month, Islamabad banned entry from six southern African countries as well as Hong Kong in wake of global fear of the new Covid variant Omicron. Meanwhile, the government has stepped up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and is expanding the criteria for vaccine booster shots.

Booster doses will also be administered to healthcare workers or citizens who are either over the age of 50 or are immunocompromised.