PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s biggest talent hunt sports programme today
Web Desk
10:28 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s biggest talent hunt sports programme today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country’s biggest talent hunt sports programme Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive today (Monday).

In the first phase, twelve categories of different sports had been placed in 25 regions which would provide top opportunities for emerging talent in the South Asian country.

Kamyab Jawan Programme and the Higher Education Commission will collaborate on four new programmes worth four billion rupees to engage youth in extracurricular and sports activities.

The programme will provide opportunities to the talented youth to prepare themselves to display their skills at the international level in 12 sports, including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing and athletics.

Candidates falling in the age group of 11 to 25 years will participate in the sports competitions which will be held across the country, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one million youth will go through a process of selection.

Earlier, the premier maintained that young people need to be provided with opportunities for positive activities. “A comprehensive plan, with complete planning, is being launched for the youth,” Khan said, adding that the future course of action will be delineated in his next speech to the youth.

Former English footballer Michael Owen joins Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

Former English footballer Michael Owen has also joined PM’s Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on Sunday. PM’s aide on Youth Affairs Usman Dar announced that Michael Owen’s participation is encouraging news for Pakistani talent.

Owen, in a video message, said that around 68 per cent of Pakistan’s population is under 30 years of age and that he was ready to play a role to bring the Pakistani youth from local to a global level.

Soon after the announcement of Owen, PM congratulated him on becoming an ambassador for the Kamyab Jawan Drive, stating that this was an excellent opportunity to find talent in Pakistan.

Imran Khan wins international award for his ... 04:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the captain of the country’s first-ever World Cup-winning ...

More From This Category
Three ex-army officers, civilian sentenced on ...
10:54 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Monocle stolen from Quaid’s statue in Vehari
11:23 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistan imposes ban on entry from 15 countries ...
09:49 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistan logs 336 new Covid infections, 10 deaths ...
09:27 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistan rebuilds, ready to open famous Jain ...
12:55 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Sri Lanka to beef up security for Pakistani ...
11:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Famous classical singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes away
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr