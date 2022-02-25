Veteran Baloch politician Abdul Hayee dies in road mishap

MULTAN – National Democratic Party head Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch, a politician from Balochistan, died in a road accident in South Punjab on Friday.

Baloch’s death was confirmed by his son, Chengaiz Chalgari. He said that his father was going to Bahawalpur from Lahore when his vehicle met the mishap.

Dr Abdul Hayee had been elected as the member of National Assembly of Pakistan in 1970. He was one of the founding leader of Balochistan National Movement and later he became the president of the National Party.

He formed his own political party NDP in 2018.