Veteran Baloch politician Abdul Hayee dies in road mishap
Share
MULTAN – National Democratic Party head Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch, a politician from Balochistan, died in a road accident in South Punjab on Friday.
Baloch’s death was confirmed by his son, Chengaiz Chalgari. He said that his father was going to Bahawalpur from Lahore when his vehicle met the mishap.
Dr Abdul Hayee had been elected as the member of National Assembly of Pakistan in 1970. He was one of the founding leader of Balochistan National Movement and later he became the president of the National Party.
He formed his own political party NDP in 2018.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's brother dies in ... 09:02 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
QUETTA - The younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver were killed in a road accident in ...
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan allows in-flight meals as coronavirus restrictions relaxed04:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
-
- Veteran Baloch politician Abdul Hayee dies in road mishap04:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- WhatsApp rolls out another shortcut for Android users03:43 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Russia bans British airlines in tit-for-tat move amid Ukraine tension03:16 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Amar Khan faces backlash for wearing bold saree03:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Watch - Trailer of 'Dum Mastam’ is out now01:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Spotify reveals data on Pakistani music’s borderless reach12:12 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022