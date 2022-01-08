Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's brother dies in Balochistan road mishap

09:02 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's brother dies in Balochistan road mishap
QUETTA - The younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver were killed in a road accident in Lasbela, a district in Balochistan province. 

Police said that the driver died on the spot while Salar Sanjrani was shifted to a hospital in serious condition but he could not survive. 

More to follow...

