IHC orders ECP to hold LG polls in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local government polls in the federal capital as per previously announced schedule – Dec 31.

IHC Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir issued the verdict on petitions filed by the PTI and Jamat-e-Islamic against the ECP verdict of postponing the LG elections “for the time being”.

Earlier this week, the top election body postponed the elections in Islamabad owing to the federal government’s decision to increase the number of union council (UCs).

The IHC heard arguments from the petitions, ECP and federal governments for three days and reserved its verdict earlier in the day.

The court has nullified the ECP notification for delaying the local government elections, ordering it to hold the polls as per the schedule. It has also directed the federal governments to provide assistance to the ECP to ensure holding of LG elections on time.