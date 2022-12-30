Security in Islamabad further tightened amid threat of another suicide attack

ISLAMABAD – Security in Pakistani capital city has been beefed up as agencies have issued an alert for a possible suicide attack.

The intelligence agencies have received reports that a suspected suicide bomber, Zakir Khan son of Laique, who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would try to entry Islamabad. A photo of the suspected terrorist has also been released.

In light of the threat alert, the capital police have tightened security while additional FC troops have been sought from the Ministry of Interior to deploy at the check posts. The security of the Parliament House has also been made stringent and entry of irrelevant persons has been banned.

All meetings of the standing committees have been postponed due to the security alert, reports said.

Meanwhile, the police have asked people to cooperate with the security officials as they have been deployed for their security.

Earlier this month, a suicide bomber exploded himself in I-10 area of Islamabad when a taxi he was riding was stopped for checking on suspicion. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that the attacker wanted to hit some high-value targets in the capital city.