Banks to remain closed for public on Jan 2

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all private banks will remain closed for public dealing on Monday (Jan 2), which will be observed as a “Bank Holiday”.

A notification issued by the central bank states, “All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date”.

However, employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual, it said.