Eid-ul-Fitr: SBP says banks to remain open on May 8

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced on Tuesday that all branches of banks will remain open on May 8.

“In the wake of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 10th to 15th May, 2021 and to cater the banking needs of public at large, it has been decided that all branches of banks / MFBs shall remain open on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break),” read the circular.

The government has announced six days public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with effect from 10th to 15th of this month.

To this effect, interior ministry issued a notification today (Monday).