Eid-ul-Fitr: SBP says banks to remain open on May 8
Share
ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced on Tuesday that all branches of banks will remain open on May 8.
“In the wake of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 10th to 15th May, 2021 and to cater the banking needs of public at large, it has been decided that all branches of banks / MFBs shall remain open on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break),” read the circular.
To cater the banking needs of public, all branches of banks/MFBs will remain open on May 8, 2021 from 9am to 2pm.https://t.co/Z6LVenBYGP— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) May 4, 2021
The government has announced six days public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with effect from 10th to 15th of this month.
To this effect, interior ministry issued a notification today (Monday).
Pakistan notifies Eid-ul-Fitr holidays 03:10 PM | 4 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The interior ministry has announced the Eidul Fitr holidays in the country from May 10 to 15. The ...
- Watch Maulana Tariq Jameel working out in gym06:40 PM | 4 May, 2021
- PCB announces ‘Parental Support Policy’ for cricketers06:12 PM | 4 May, 2021
-
- Eid-ul-Fitr: SBP says banks to remain open on May 805:26 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Pakistani teacher who sexually abused student gets all his degrees ...04:44 PM | 4 May, 2021
- WATCH – Nora Fatehi invites fans to dance with her!03:30 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Twitter 'permanently suspends' Kangana Ranaut's account01:26 PM | 4 May, 2021
-
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021