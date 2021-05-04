Ali Zafar releases his rendition of Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

With Muslims across the globe celebrating Ramazan 2021 zealously, Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar has lent his voice to recite another masterpiece “Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi.”

The 40-year-old superstar released his new venture with his soulful voice today.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Zafar shared “Balaghal Ula Bi Kamaalehi,” hoping "it gives you the peace while listening to it that it brought to my heart while rendering it."

"Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamalihi” is a Pakistani qawwali most notably performed by the late Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri (1930-1994) and Maqbool Ahmed Sabri (1945-2011).

"I cannot express the feeling while recording this," he said in a previous post.

The multilingual naat (praise to Muhammad PBUH) is based on a popular Arabic quatrain (rubai) by the Persian poet Saadi Shirazi (1210-1292).

The four-line poem is interspersed with verses of Urdu and Persian poetry from origins.

Earlier, Atif Aslam released a heartfelt version of Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat which was applauded by the fans. Along with the singer, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery, too, took part in the recitation.

