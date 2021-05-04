Ali Zafar releases his rendition of Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi
Web Desk
05:53 PM | 4 May, 2021
Ali Zafar releases his rendition of Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi
Share
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

With Muslims across the globe celebrating Ramazan 2021 zealously, Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar has lent his voice to recite another masterpiece “Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi.

The 40-year-old superstar released his new venture with his soulful voice today.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Zafar shared “Balaghal Ula Bi Kamaalehi,” hoping "it gives you the peace while listening to it that it brought to my heart while rendering it."

"Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamalihi” is a Pakistani qawwali most notably performed by the late Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri (1930-1994) and Maqbool Ahmed Sabri (1945-2011).

"I cannot express the feeling while recording this," he said in a previous post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

The multilingual naat (praise to Muhammad PBUH) is based on a popular Arabic quatrain (rubai) by the Persian poet Saadi Shirazi (1210-1292).

The four-line poem is interspersed with verses of Urdu and Persian poetry from origins.

Earlier, Atif Aslam released a heartfelt version of Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat which was applauded by the fans. Along with the singer, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery, too, took part in the recitation. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Apr-2021/salam-e-ajizana-atif-aslam-releases-special-naat-for-ramadan-video

More From This Category
Stars who have insured their body parts
07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
WATCH – Nora Fatehi invites fans to dance with ...
03:30 PM | 4 May, 2021
Twitter 'permanently suspends' Kangana Ranaut's ...
01:26 PM | 4 May, 2021
Bill Gates announces divorce from wife Melinda
02:09 AM | 4 May, 2021
Ali Ansari shares teary-eyed photo of Saboor Aly ...
09:45 PM | 3 May, 2021
Iqra Aziz shares beautiful glimpse of her Godh ...
08:10 PM | 3 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar releases his rendition of Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi
05:53 PM | 4 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr