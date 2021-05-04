Watch Maulana Tariq Jameel working out in gym

LAHORE - Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel’s workout video is going viral on social media, giving fitness goals to people and his followers.

In the video, the preacher can be seen doing bicep exercise while his training coach is also present to assist him.

Talking to Daily Pakistan, the trainer named Mohammad Shozab said that the cleric was working out in his private gym set up at their Tulamba residence.

The fitness coach said that Maulana spend more time in Faisalabad and Karachi, adding that he assists Tariq Jameel in workout whenever he visit Tulamaba.

“I also give training to Maulana’s son and other family members,” he told.