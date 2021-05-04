Efforts for electoral reforms expedited as PM’s cabinet approves two ordinances

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved two ordinances in connection with the electoral reforms that aim at ensuring transparency in elections, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday.

He was addressing the media after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

One of the ordinances will enable the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to use electronic voting machines in polls, while the other empowers the ECP to take measures to ensure right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The reforms comprise four parts including EVMs, e-voting for overseas Pakistanis, Biometric and Legislation, the minister said.

Chaudhry said that EVMs have been developed and the government has unveiled its legislation agenda for the purpose, adding that work is underway on Biometric and E-voting, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking about ECP’s decision about recount of votes in NA-249 Karachi by-election, he called for re-polling in the constituency.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet has also approved 90-day remission to jail prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. However, this remission will not applicable to the prisoners of heinous crimes.

He said the facility of succession certificates through NADRA is also being provided to overseas Pakistanis, and in the first phase, desks are being opened in twenty-four embassies.

He said the Cabinet has approved issuance of a commemorative coin to pay tribute to NED University Karachi on 100 years of its establishment.