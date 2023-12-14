Pakistan Army cadet wins Sword of Honour at Australian Defence Force Academy

Search

Pakistan

08:22 PM | 14 Dec, 2023
KARACHI – A Pakistani cadet, Muhammad Talha, has won ADFA International Trainee Sword of Honour for the most exceptional performance in various fields at the Australian Defence Force Academy. 

He displayed the outstanding performance in the fields of academic & military achievement, leadership, personal example and performance of duty.

The development was shared by Pakistan High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on social media platform X. 

In March 2022, he won Air Marshal Asghar Khan Trophy for the overall best performance in 127th Combat Support Course.

