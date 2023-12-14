Jamadi-al-Thani moon sighted: Ruet-e-Hilal

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, the chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, said on Thursday that the moon for Jamadi-al-Thani, 1445 AH, has been sighted.

He announced that Friday, December 14, 1445 AH, would be the first Jamadi-al-Thani.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony hosted a pivotal meeting for the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight the moon of Jamadi-al-Thani 1445 AH on Thursday.

Simultaneous meetings of the zonal committees took place in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar, with decisions on the sighting of the moon for the month of Jamadi-al-Thani 1445 AH.