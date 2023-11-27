'Full Beaver Moon', the final full moon of 2023, when can you see it in Pakistan?

The Beaver Moon will rise as the year's last full moon on Monday, November 27.

According to 'In the Sky', the Full Beaver Moon will rise in Pakistan on November 27, 2023, at 14:16 PKT (09:16 UTC).

The full moon will then be visible to skywatchers in all of its splendour until it sets, which should happen around an hour and a half after the sun rises at 6:57 a.m. (PKT).

When the full moon occurs precisely, it will be 180 degrees distant from the sun from Earth's centre and vividly visible in the Bull's constellation, Taurus.

The full moon cycle that occurs throughout the year is occasionally given names based on the months and seasons in which it occurs, such as the "Beaver Moon".