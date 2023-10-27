Last lunar eclipse of 2023: When and where can people in Pakistan see it?

The moon will perform a magnificent performance this weekend in the form of a partial lunar eclipse, capping out October's incredibly amazing sky displays.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur this weekend as the moon moves into Earth's shadow.

It will be observable from the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica, North America, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

The partial lunar eclipse will take place during October's full moon, the Hunter's Moon, starting on Saturday, October 28, and lasting until Sunday, October 29.

Due to the imperfect alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun, this lunar eclipse is just partial.

Will Pakistan be able to see it?

Pakistan will be able to see the partial moon eclipse as well.

According to the Met Office, the Penumbral Eclipse will begin at 23:02 PST on October 28th, and the partial eclipse will begin at 00-35 PST on October 29th.

It further stated that on October 29, the penumbral eclipse would conclude at 03:26 PST and the partial eclipse will end at 01:53 PST.

What is a lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses are caused by the earth casting a shadow on the moon's surface when it is positioned between the sun and the moon. Because they can only be seen during full moon, they are an interesting sight to see.