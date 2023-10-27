Five killed in Lahore shooting incident

LAHORE – Five people were killed in a firing incident at Shahpur Dera in the Chung area on Friday.

Police said the victims were sitting at the ‘dera’ of Haji Shahzad Awan when the assailants opened gunfire on them. As a result, five people were killed at the scene. A five years old boy, Abubakar, was wounded in this incident. After the incident, the assailants managed to flee the scene.

Police reached the scene after the incident and shifted the bodies of those killed to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police and forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene. Police said the incident could be the result of an old enmity, but the real cause of the incident would be ascertained after an investigation.

Those killed were identified as Malik Mustafa (55), Hafiz Murtaza (50), Malik Khadim (65), Fahad (18) and Ali Husnain.