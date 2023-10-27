Mahira Khan posts no-filter selfies after being shadow banned for supporting Palestine

Mahira Khan, like many Pakistani celebrities, expressed her support for Palestine during the ongoing conflict with Israel.

She used multiple social media platforms to voice her concerns about the dire situation faced by Palestinian civilians due to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bombing of Gaza, resulting in loss of innocent lives and severe injuries to thousands of innocent people.

While she shared her views on Instagram with her 10.6 million followers, her official handle was shadow-banned by Meta, citing a violation of community guidelines. Khan then informed her followers about this situation via Instagram stories.

Today, she graced her Instagram feed with a series of unfiltered beach selfies, accompanied by the caption, "Hi, let’s break the algorithm ☀️"

Despite the shadow ban, Khan has been consistent with posting in support of Palestine and calls for an end to the war crimes against Palestinian children.