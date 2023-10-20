Mahira Khan pays hefty price for supporting Palestine

Like any other Pakistani celebrity, Mahira Khan took sides with Palestine in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Taking to multiple social media platforms, the Raees star voiced her opinion and lamented the bloodcurdling condition of Palestinian civilians suffering at the hands of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) who bombarded Gaza, leaving thousands of innocent people dead and suffering grave injuries.

While Khan raised her voice for Palestinian victims on Instagram with her 10.6 million followers, the Meta platform shadow-banned the Bin Roye star’s official handle, citing violation of community guidelines as the basis, a factor most of the Instagram users have been facing after sharing posts related to the current Israel-Palestine issue.

The Hum Khan Ke Sachay Thay star then took to the Instagram stories section and informed her followers of the problem.

Khan previously shared a platform X – formerly known as Twitter -- post that read, “I wish I could hide you in my heart when the bomb falls,” with an image of a Palestinian child wearing Palestine's flag, looking over buildings on fire, where the actress wrote, “I wish, I wish, I wish.”

Despite the shadow ban, Khan has been consistent with posting in support of Palestine and calls for an end to the war crimes against Palestinian children.