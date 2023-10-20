Today, tomorrow and forever I stand with Palestine: Sana Khan

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who had previously stepped away from the entertainment industry in observance of her faith in Islam, has broken her silence to express solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Over the past 15 days, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has escalated, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 37,000 innocent Palestinian lives in Israeli attacks. With each passing day, the world is witnessing the growing anger and despair of the Palestinian people, who find themselves in a precarious and vulnerable situation.

The recent Israeli bombardment of a hospital in Gaza has sparked outrage not only among global artists but also Indian actors. Artists worldwide have been using their platforms to denounce Israel's acts of terrorism and genocide in Palestine, while also calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

However, Khan faced significant criticism on social media for her initial silence regarding the Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Critics accused her of fearing repercussions in India and being reluctant to express support for Palestine, possibly due to concerns about the potential consequences for her YouTube channel.

In response to the mounting social media backlash, she shared a video on her official Instagram account, revealing the distress of an innocent Palestinian child trembling in fear amid Israeli army bombardment. She denounced the ruthless and heartless attacks on hospitals and innocent children, emphasizing that such actions, labelled as defence, were inhumane and deserving of eternal condemnation.

In her subsequent Instagram story, Khan declared her unwavering support for Palestine, stating, "I stand with Palestine, today, tomorrow, and forever." It is worth noting that the Israeli forces' worst and most brutal operations in Gaza have resulted in the loss of 3,700 Palestinian lives, including more than 1,000 children.