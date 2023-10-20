  

Search

Lifestyle

Today, tomorrow and forever I stand with Palestine: Sana Khan

Web Desk
07:20 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
Today, tomorrow and forever I stand with Palestine: Sana Khan
Source: Instagram

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who had previously stepped away from the entertainment industry in observance of her faith in Islam, has broken her silence to express solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Over the past 15 days, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has escalated, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 37,000 innocent Palestinian lives in Israeli attacks. With each passing day, the world is witnessing the growing anger and despair of the Palestinian people, who find themselves in a precarious and vulnerable situation.

The recent Israeli bombardment of a hospital in Gaza has sparked outrage not only among global artists but also Indian actors. Artists worldwide have been using their platforms to denounce Israel's acts of terrorism and genocide in Palestine, while also calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

However, Khan faced significant criticism on social media for her initial silence regarding the Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Critics accused her of fearing repercussions in India and being reluctant to express support for Palestine, possibly due to concerns about the potential consequences for her YouTube channel.

In response to the mounting social media backlash, she shared a video on her official Instagram account, revealing the distress of an innocent Palestinian child trembling in fear amid Israeli army bombardment. She denounced the ruthless and heartless attacks on hospitals and innocent children, emphasizing that such actions, labelled as defence, were inhumane and deserving of eternal condemnation.

In her subsequent Instagram story, Khan declared her unwavering support for Palestine, stating, "I stand with Palestine, today, tomorrow, and forever." It is worth noting that the Israeli forces' worst and most brutal operations in Gaza have resulted in the loss of 3,700 Palestinian lives, including more than 1,000 children.

Several dead as Israel bombs Gaza church sheltering displaced people after war

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan pays hefty price for supporting Palestine

03:20 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Turkish Drama Kuruluş Osman postpones upcoming episode due to ...

01:11 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Mansha Pasha celebrates 36th birthday with family and friends

07:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Sarah Khan updates on health after undergoing MRI scan

04:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

'Enough is enough:' Ertuğrul star Celal Al condemns inhumane and ...

10:51 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

75 and fabulous: Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration with ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:09 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Sajal Aly stuns fans with chic look

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.35 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.7 345.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 164.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200.5 202.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold prices in Pakistan today

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: