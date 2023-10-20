Efforts underway for on-arrival visa for Sikh community, confirms CM Punjab

LAHORE - In a significant development, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced Pakistan's endeavor to streamline visa procedures for Sikh pilgrims by facilitating visas on arrival.

The chief minister revealed ongoing discussion with the federal government on this matter, demonstrating Pakistan's commitment to enhancing pilgrimage experiences.

It was also revealed that plans were underway to establish a dedicated community center in Nankana Sahib for the Sikh community, alongside the introduction of an exclusive tour package in Punjab, which can be conveniently booked online.

The chief minister confirmed visa-free arrival for the Sikh community and efforts made in this regard as he met a delegation of Sikh pilgrims from the United States and other countries on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Sikh community also paid gratitude to the chief minister for preserving Sikh religious sites in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hasan Abdal, and Kartarpur, The Nation reported.

It is to be mentioned that the Sikh community feels close to Pakistan owing to the Kartarpur corridor and many other sites of religious importance located in Pakistan.

Thousands of Sikhs visit Pakistan for a variety of religious and cultural reasons deeply tied to their faith and heritage. Pakistan is home to several profoundly significant Sikh sites, including the revered Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, marking the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

These places hold immense spiritual significance for Sikhs worldwide. Additionally, Pakistan's cultural heritage is rich with historical sites, especially Gurdwaras, intimately connected to the Sikh community's history and development.

As Sikhism originated in the Punjab region, which now spans both India and Pakistan, many pivotal events and holy sites of the faith are located in present-day Pakistan. The country also hosts vibrant religious festivals like Guru Nanak Jayanti, drawing Sikhs from around the world, including India.

The facility of on-arrival visa, if executed, would help thousands of members of the Sikh community who would be visiting the country every year.