Fact check: Has the fee for Pakistani passport risen to Rs 70,000?

ISLAMABAD - The news about exorbitant increases in fee of Pakistani passport to as much as Rs70,000 has turned out to be fake.

According to the details, several social media websites were flooded with the news last week that the fee of Pakistani passport would skyrocket to Rs 70,000, urging others to get their passports as soon as possible.

A Twitter account in this regard also posted a video depicting citizens in droves flocking the passport office in Peshawar after the rumor went viral.

Another social media account also called on people to get their passports before the prices are raised; however, it has been clarified officially that there has been no raise in fee for passport or its renewal.

The Directorate General Passports and Immigration has clarified that there has been no increase in fee in terms of passport issuance. An official associtaed with the department also elaborated that there was no plan to increase the fee in future.

The Directorate General Passports and Immigration also posted on Twitter that there was no raise in passport fee, urging people to stay calm and ignore the rumours in this regard.

The fee for e-passport was set in December 2020 according to which the fee of normal passport for five years is Rs9000 for a 36-page passport.

The rumours regarding expected increase in passport fee prompted thousands of people to head to nearby passport office and get their travel document; however, the department has now clarified that such news were baseless and unfounded.