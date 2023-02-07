Search

ImmigrationFake NewsPakistan

Fact check: Has the fee for Pakistani passport risen to Rs 70,000?

Web Desk 06:19 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Fact check: Has the fee for Pakistani passport risen to Rs 70,000?

ISLAMABAD - The news about exorbitant increases in fee of Pakistani passport to as much as Rs70,000 has turned out to be fake. 

According to the details, several social media websites were flooded with the news last week that the fee of Pakistani passport would skyrocket to Rs 70,000, urging others to get their passports as soon as possible.

A Twitter account in this regard also posted a video depicting citizens in droves flocking the passport office in Peshawar after the rumor went viral.

Another social media account also called on people to get their passports before the prices are raised; however, it has been clarified officially that there has been no raise in fee for passport or its renewal.

The Directorate General Passports and Immigration has clarified that there has been no increase in fee in terms of passport issuance. An official associtaed with the department also elaborated that there was no plan to increase the fee in future.

The Directorate General Passports and Immigration also posted on Twitter that there was no raise in passport fee, urging people to stay calm and ignore the rumours in this regard.

The fee for e-passport was set in December 2020 according to which the fee of normal passport for five years is Rs9000 for a 36-page passport.

The rumours regarding expected increase in passport fee prompted thousands of people to head to nearby passport office and get their travel document; however, the department has now clarified that such news were baseless and unfounded.

Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport 2023 list? Check latest rankings here

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

After Toyota and Honda, Changan increases car prices again by up to Rs1 million (Check new rates here)

12:47 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

12:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Pakistani rupee ends losing streak, gains 5.58 against dollar in interbank market

11:55 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Gujarat man who traveled to UK, France with fake passport caught in India

11:47 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs0.5m (Check New Rates Here)

02:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

One dead, two injured in blast at Quetta check-post ahead of PSL exhibition match

12:54 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi: The lineup of singers of PSL8 ...

09:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: