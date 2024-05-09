It's official: Saudi Arabia is testing flying taxis during upcoming Hajj

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has confirmed that flying taxis and drones are set to undergo testing during this year's Hajj season.

The announcement was made by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh al-Jasser, in an interview and implies that the kingdom is relying heavily on technology to tackle modern challenges.

Speaking about the initiative, al-Jasser highlighted the intense competition among transportation companies striving to deliver practical solutions in the coming years.

"With the transportation sector rapidly expanding, it's imperative for us to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on these advancements, ensuring that the upcoming Hajj season reaps the maximum benefits," he was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya.

It bears mentioning that media reports popped up in January this year confirming that Saudia airline has contracted the purchase of 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from a German manufacturer.

It was reported that the 'Lilium jets' might be used to transport pilgrims between the King Abdulaziz airport in Jeddah and airstrips in Mecca hotels near the Grand Mosque and places of religious significance.

The director of the group’s corporate communication Abdullah Al Shahrani had said that the eVTOL aircraft can carry up to six passengers.

Saudi Arabia welcomes around 2 million Muslims from across the world for the Hajj season while the number of Umrah pilgrims crosses over 13 million.

The kingdom is trying to provide the best facilities to the pilgrims from different countries and transportation is one of the most important aspects of Hajj primarily because managing the logistics of millions of people every year is a daunting task in itself.

Apart from transportation, the government is also keen to focus on easing the visa procedures and has also improved the Nusuk platform for issuing permits.

The kingdom has also permitted its citizens to apply to invite their friends to visit the country and perform Umrah; soon, a unified visa platform on the pattern of Schengen Visa will also be launched to facilitate the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Hajj, one of Islam's fundamental pillars, involves an annual pilgrimage to the sacred city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Typically observed between the 8th and 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah, Muslims from across the globe converge in Mecca to fulfill this religious obligation. This year, the Hajj season is slated to commence on June 14, but the testing date for flying taxis has not yet been revealed.