Biden warns Israel of halting weapons’ supply if it invades Rafah

Web Desk
08:32 PM | 9 May, 2024
US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the US would halt its supply of weapons to Israel if it targets Rafah in southern Gaza.

In an interview with CNN, Biden emphasised the US commitment to Israel’s defense and confirmed the ongoing supply of Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive weapons. 

Biden's warning follows the US decision last week to stop a shipment of large American bombs to Israel, as it seemed poised for a significant attack on Rafah, an area densely populated with Palestinian civilians near the Egyptian border.

"If they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used to deal with the cities," Biden stated. "We’re not going to supply the weapons and the artillery shells that have been used."

Biden also acknowledged civilian casualties in Gaza due to heavy bombs supplied by the US, marking his first confirmation of these concerns, even though he stopped short of taking responsibility.

Historically, the US has provided extensive military aid to Israel, which increased after Hamas' attack on October 7 that left approximately 1,200 people dead in Israel and resulted in about 250 hostages. Biden's decision last week to pause heavy bomb shipments and his recent comments signal a notable shift in the US stance towards Israel compared to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Previously, the Biden administration showed dissatisfaction with Netanyahu through smaller measures such as sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers and allowing a UN Security Council resolution in support of a ceasefire.

Significant US interventions in the past have influenced Israeli actions, such as in 1991 when Israel reluctantly participated in the Madrid conference, leading to peace talks with the Palestinians after then-President George H.W. Bush delayed U.S. loan guarantees for Israeli settlements.

