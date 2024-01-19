Biden says Iran not well-liked in region after Pakistan airstrikes

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden has condemned Iran's strike on Pakistan, asserting that the tensions between the two nations highlight Iran's lack of popularity in the region.
Following Tehran's violation of Pakistan's sovereignty with a strike in Balochistan that resulted in casualties, Pakistan retaliated with targeted strikes on terrorist hideouts inside Iran.
The Pakistan Army, in a statement, revealed that the operation, codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar," successfully targeted hideouts used by militant organizations such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) through precision strikes using various weapons.
President Biden commented on the clashes, stating, "As you can see, Iran is not particularly well-liked in the region, and where that goes, we're working on now. I don't know where that goes."
The United States has been engaged in a standoff with Iran over its support for Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have been disrupting commercial shipping in the Red Sea. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby emphasized the U.S.'s close monitoring of the Iran-Pakistan clashes and expressed a desire to prevent further escalation in South and Central Asia. He also characterized the attack on Pakistan as another instance of Iran's destabilizing behavior in the region.
UN Chief Antonio Guterres voiced concern over the military exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, urging both countries to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of tensions. Pakistan's foreign ministry described the retaliatory strikes as a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military operations against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchistan. Investigations are ongoing to determine the presence of Pakistanis in the affected Iranian village, where all casualties occurred.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.
Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|281.5
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.67
|752.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.36
|735.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.07
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.03
|325.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
