Venice launches platform for payment of 'tourist tax'

VENICE - Italy's most cherished tourist hotspot, Venice has finally launched the payment platform used to charge the daytrippers entering the city.
Last year, Venice announced €5 (£4.20) fee for everyday trippers entering the city on certain days and the launch of the platform confirms that the administration is in the final stages of executing the plan.
As per the announcement, visitors will have to pay the fee to enter the city center during Venice's first peak tourism period of the year which begins on April 25th and continues till May 5th.
The portal (www.cda.ve.it) can be used to pay the fee and as per the city council, visitors will also have to pay for the rest of the weekends in May and June, as well as the first two weekends of July.
Interestingly, the fee applies to all those who want to enter between 8.30 am and 4 pm, with no discounts on offer which confirms that the main motivation might not be minting money but to preserve the city and address the concerns of the residents as well.
There is no limit on the number of entries and those who pay the fee will be issued with a QR code that can be shown to the officials.
On the other hand, the violators will have to face a fine of €50-€300 and visitors staying in the city overnight are exempted, but they are required to register on the platform.
Moreover, exemptions have also been granted to residents of the Veneto region, children up to 14 years of age, those needing care, and close relatives of residents, among other categories.
The authorities had been brainstorming the plan to charge the tourists but concerns like discouraging tourists and freedom of movement postponed its execution. What triggered the implementation of the plan was UNESCO's warning that it could list the city as an at-risk World Heritage site.
Fortunately, UNESCO did not list the city but the warning was enough for the authorities to finally decide that they will be imposing the fee to deter overtourism in the area.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.
Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|281.5
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.67
|752.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.36
|735.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.07
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.03
|325.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.