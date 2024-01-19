Search

Immigration

Venice launches platform for payment of 'tourist tax'

Web Desk
10:28 AM | 19 Jan, 2024
Venice launches platform for payment of 'tourist tax'

VENICE - Italy's most cherished tourist hotspot, Venice has finally launched the payment platform used to charge the daytrippers entering the city.

Last year, Venice announced €5 (£4.20) fee for everyday trippers entering the city on certain days and the launch of the platform confirms that the administration is in the final stages of executing the plan.

As per the announcement, visitors will have to pay the fee to enter the city center during Venice's first peak tourism period of the year which begins on April 25th and continues till May 5th.

The portal (www.cda.ve.it) can be used to pay the fee and as per the city council, visitors will also have to pay for the rest of the weekends in May and June, as well as the first two weekends of July.

Interestingly, the fee applies to all those who want to enter between 8.30 am and 4 pm, with no discounts on offer which confirms that the main motivation might not be minting money but to preserve the city and address the concerns of the residents as well.

There is no limit on the number of entries and those who pay the fee will be issued with a QR code that can be shown to the officials. 

On the other hand, the violators will have to face a fine of €50-€300 and visitors staying in the city overnight are exempted, but they are required to register on the platform.

Moreover, exemptions have also been granted to residents of the Veneto region, children up to 14 years of age, those needing care, and close relatives of residents, among other categories.

The authorities had been brainstorming the plan to charge the tourists but concerns like discouraging tourists and freedom of movement postponed its execution. What triggered the implementation of the plan was UNESCO's warning that it could list the city as an at-risk World Heritage site.

Fortunately, UNESCO did not list the city but the warning was enough for the authorities to finally decide that they will be imposing the fee to deter overtourism in the area.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:46 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

UAE launches revamped judicial system to lift travel ban: Details ...

06:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia launches five new visa types: Check which visa suits you

03:05 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

US announces online fee payment facility for passports: Details ...

06:45 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

South Korea launches Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

09:25 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Venice limits tourists group size to discourage mass tourism

06:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Pack your bags as Indonesia launches 5 year multiple entry visa for ...

Immigration

10:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PIA among other airlines directed to avoid Iran's airspace

08:59 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

China grants another country visa-free access: Details inside

11:01 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Travel restrictions against Kenya imposed and here's what we know

11:25 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Türkiye plans to introduce tech visas, confirms minister

09:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Weather stretches 4-hour flight to over 60 hours in UK: Here's what ...

10:57 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia relaxes entry ban for foreign workers: Here's what has ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:33 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

PSX gains over 700 points in intraday trade as Pak-Iran tensions ease

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: