Schengen style special tourist visa on the cards for Africa

CAPE TOWN - Schengen-style visas are becoming popular across the world to boost tourism and reduce the bureaucratic procedures for globetrotters.

After the Gulf countries announced the introduction of a single visa for the region, five Southern African countries also committed to expanding the use of a special common visa to allow easier movement of tourists.

Officials from Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have pledged in principle to broaden the use of the special visa, called a univisa, which allows entry into multiple countries.

If the visa is introduced and implemented, it would mean that tourists will not need a separate visa for each country as the 'univisa' will enable them to enter the five countries without needing any other additional documents.

Zambia and Zimbabwe already have a so-called “univisa”, which eases the tourists to enter the two countries besides allowing them to stay in Botswana; however, plans are underway to expand the jurisdiction of the visa to attract more and more tourists and to spur the economy.

While confirming the development in this regard, the authorities have said that the main aim of this move is to attract more visitors.

The move follows an announcement by UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait to introduce a single visa named “GCC Grand Tours” which will enable travelers to stay in the territory of the GCC countries for more than 30 days without having to undergo any other procedure.

As far as the timeline for the implementation of univisa is concerned, it is expected to be announced soon.