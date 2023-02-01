Transit Visa holders can now drive rented cars to explore Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - In a more liberal approach, Saudi Arabia has allowed transit visa holders to enjoy rented cars while being in the kingdom during their short stay.

The Public Security has recently stated that Transit Visa holders will now be able to drive cars during their four-day stay in the Kingdom.

Those intending to roam around the country on car can benefit from the driving authorization service as the rental procedure of cars can be done through the ‘Absher Business’ electronic platform which works under the control of Ministry of Interior.

Interestingly, the procedure for renting vehicles is simple and there is no need to personally visit any Traffic Department office for this purpose.

Stop Over Transit Visas

Saudi Arabia launched the service of issuing electronic Stop-over Transit Visa in the Kingdom by air for all purposes from Jan. 30 under which visa holders can stay in the Kingdom for 96 hours and perform Islamic rituals as well.

The important aspect is that the visa is free of cost and it will be issued instantly along with the flight ticket as the ministry has launched the service in coordination with the Saudi national airlines.

The Transit Visa holders are also allowed to perform Umrah and visit the Last Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah besides cruising around in the kingdom and attend events.

The applications for transit visas can be submitted through the electronic platforms of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas. The requests will automatically be routed to the Unified National Visa Platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to process and issue the digital visa immediately. The applicant will receive the visa via email.

Rent Saudi Homes

The permission to drive rented car comes weeks after Saudi Arabia allowed its citizens to rent out their homes to visitors.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb recently approved the new bylaw of private tourism hospitality under which a private tourist hospitality facility shall be part of a property designated either for residential or for agricultural use, and the total number of permits issued to a person in one property shall not exceed three.