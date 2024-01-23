Search

Immigration

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: Details inside

Web Desk
10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: Details inside

TORONTO - A discriminatory ban against adoptions from Pakistan and other Muslim countries is set to be challenged before a federal court in Canada.

The Canadian government banned the adoption of children from Pakistan in 2023 in an abrupt move but in practice, children from Iran, Sudan, Iraq, Qatar, Afghanistan and Algeria are also barred from being adopted by Canadian mothers.

One of the victims of such a ban, Jameela Qadeer, is set to challenge the ban before a court as she has also been a mother to three kids born to her sister; the sister died a few years ago, prompting Jameela to adopt the kids but the Canadian government bars the adoption of those kids.

The authorities in Canada argue that Shariah law doesn't allow for birth ties between a parent and child to be severed and that the Islamic principle of guardianship (kafala) could no longer be recognized as the basis for adoption.

Though the court in Pakistan has allowed Jameela Qadeer to adopt the kids, the authorities in Canada have refused to accept such adoption.

Interestingly, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia all continue to allow adoptions from Pakistan but Canada has a discriminatory policy in this regard.

Although Jameela has also thought of relocating to Pakisatn but security concerns have pushed her to stay in Canada and pursue the legal battle; the court hearing in this regard is expected around April. 

As far as the official response on whether the law was reviewed is concerned, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada refuses to give a clear viewpoint and says t could not comment on active litigation cases.

Though all eyes are fixed on the court to either uphold the ban or overturn it, Shazadi Meighen, Jameela's counsel is hopeful and says the court could choose to strike down the law and allow Parliament a period of time to draft new legislation. 

'It could also decide that a specific interpretation of the law is invalid, for example,' she was quoted as saying by CBC News.

What the court decides could steer the future of hundreds of kids from Pakistan who are unable to be adopted and travel to Canada while their foster parents await their arrival.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:41 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

The busiest airport in the world is located in this Muslim country: ...

11:16 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Canada slashes international student permits, changes open work ...

03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Kuwait tightens rules against illegal foreigners with plans of ...

09:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Air space returns to normal as Pakistan, Iran de-escalate tension

02:43 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sri Lanka is easing restrictions for all visa categories: Details ...

03:04 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Passengers to pay 'additional fee' on domestic flights in Pakistan: ...

Immigration

08:51 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Dubai launches call centre for immigration queries of children

11:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

06:10 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia announces arrival date of pilgrims

06:28 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Germany eases citizenship for foreigners in major pro-immigration push

05:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Australia suspends Golden Visa scheme in major blow to billionaires

04:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Foreigners in Thailand can now alert authorities of extended stay ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: Details inside

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: