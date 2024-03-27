US mulls awarding 4000 Green Cards to immigrants every year: Details inside

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden is exploring the possibility of awarding green cards to nearly 4,000 undocumented immigrants facing deportation each year.
Reports suggest that the green cards would be issued with conditions including a minimum residency of a decade and no convictions for serious crimes.
Proposals from the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review, dating back to September 2023, aim to offer lawful permanent residency to thousands of migrants deemed to have "good moral character" and facing exceptional and unusual hardship if deported.
However, the process is not immediate as applicants are warned of potential lengthy waits, with immigration judges tasked with approving applications, a procedure that could take years.
If the plan is approved - which would involve tough negotiations and criticism - the immigrants would be able to integrate into society on a legal basis and would have a sigh of relief.
Since taking office, President Biden has executed various executive actions to reverse immigration policies implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, including terminating the controversial "Remain in Mexico" program.
The amendments come as border crossings into the US have seen a surge in recent years, with border authorities apprehending a significant number of individuals on US terror watchlists. Fiscal years 2022 and 2023 witnessed as many as 270 such encounters, while 50 have been recorded so far in fiscal year 2024.
Amidst the debate on immigration and its consequences, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also revealed that over 85% of migrants entering the US are released into the country, raising concerns over border security and immigration enforcement.
The Biden administration's expansion of humanitarian parole has also facilitated the entry of over 320,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela into the US. This policy came under scrutiny following the tragic murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by a Venezuelan national who entered the country illegally in 2022.
Although the fresh proposal on green cards has yet to be approved, Congressional Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for its departure from Trump-era immigration policies, accusing it of laxity in detaining and removing migrants.
Apparently, immigration is taking center stage in US Politics, especially in the backdrop of the upcoming presidential elections and the award of Green Cards can further spice up the debate.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.