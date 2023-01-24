Umrah goers eligible for 11 benefits under fresh health insurance policy; here are the details

RIYADH - Umrah pilgrims on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia can now avail 11 benefits during their stay in the Kingdom under the new rules approved recently.

The Umrah pilgrims’ health insurance policy has recently been approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia and includes a maximum health insurance coverage amounting to SR100,000.

Under the rules, the pilgrims can avail the maximum insurance in the event of their hospitalization or medical evacuation within and outside the holy land.

The benefits also cover the cases involving maximum coverage for daily accommodation in hospital and subsistence of the patient, including the cost of the bed, nursing care, medical visits, and medical supervision. The accommodation services also include the cost of medicines and medical supplies that are given according to doctor’s prescription, with a shared room, costing a maximum of SR600.

Under the new approved rules, the daily accommodation and subsistence limit for the patient’s companion is a shared room with a maximum daily cost of SR150. Moreover, the health insurance benefits also cover expenses for pregnancy and emergency childbirth with a maximum amount of SR5,000 during the policy period.

The policy also benefits first degree relative of a patient whose travel expenses are covered with a maximum amount of SR 5,000 during the policy period. Moreover, the expenses for emergency dental treatment cases are covered with a maximum amount of SR500, Saudi gazette reported.

The treatment of premature newborns, the injuries resulting from traffic accidents, the expenses for dialysis in emergency cases as well as medical evacuation within and outside the Kingdom are also covered under the rules but with certain upper cap, different for each category.

The coverage also includes the cost for transportation of the dead bodies of pilgrims to their home, with a coverage not exceeding a maximum of SR10,000.