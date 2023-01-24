Search

Immigration

Umrah goers eligible for 11 benefits under fresh health insurance policy; here are the details

Web Desk 03:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
Umrah goers eligible for 11 benefits under fresh health insurance policy; here are the details
Source: Reuters

RIYADH - Umrah pilgrims on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia can now avail 11 benefits during their stay in the Kingdom under the new rules approved recently.

The Umrah pilgrims’ health insurance policy has recently been approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia and includes a maximum health insurance coverage amounting to SR100,000.

Under the rules, the pilgrims can avail the maximum insurance in the event of their hospitalization or medical evacuation within and outside the holy land.

The benefits also cover the cases involving maximum coverage for daily accommodation in hospital and subsistence of the patient, including the cost of the bed, nursing care, medical visits, and medical supervision. The accommodation services also include the cost of medicines and medical supplies that are given according to doctor’s prescription, with a shared room, costing a maximum of SR600.

Under the new approved rules, the daily accommodation and subsistence limit for the patient’s companion is a shared room with a maximum daily cost of SR150. Moreover, the health insurance benefits also cover expenses for pregnancy and emergency childbirth with a maximum amount of SR5,000 during the policy period.

The policy also benefits first degree relative of a patient whose travel expenses are covered with a maximum amount of SR 5,000 during the policy period. Moreover, the expenses for emergency dental treatment cases are covered with a maximum amount of SR500, Saudi gazette reported.

The treatment of premature newborns, the injuries resulting from traffic accidents, the expenses for dialysis in emergency cases as well as medical evacuation within and outside the Kingdom are also covered under the rules but with certain upper cap, different for each category.

The coverage also includes the cost for transportation of the dead bodies of pilgrims to their home, with a coverage not exceeding a maximum of SR10,000.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UK Paid Permitted Engagement Visa: Here's how to stay and offer your services in the UK

01:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Australia Working Holiday Visa: here's a guide to stay in Australia for 3 years

10:20 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

25 Pakistani bikers heading for Umrah welcomed in Abu Dhabi

01:47 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Thinking to move to Australia after studies? here's how Temporary Graduate Visa can solve your problem

10:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

UAE Visa, Emirates ID cost goes up in fresh overhaul

09:02 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Dubai Work Visa - Here's what you need to work in UAE

11:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Umrah goers eligible for 11 benefits under fresh health insurance ...

03:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.75 240.25
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: