Umrah goers eligible for 11 benefits under fresh health insurance policy; here are the details

RIYADH - Umrah pilgrims on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia can now avail 11 benefits during their stay in the Kingdom under the new rules approved recently.
The Umrah pilgrims’ health insurance policy has recently been approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia and includes a maximum health insurance coverage amounting to SR100,000.
Under the rules, the pilgrims can avail the maximum insurance in the event of their hospitalization or medical evacuation within and outside the holy land.
The benefits also cover the cases involving maximum coverage for daily accommodation in hospital and subsistence of the patient, including the cost of the bed, nursing care, medical visits, and medical supervision. The accommodation services also include the cost of medicines and medical supplies that are given according to doctor’s prescription, with a shared room, costing a maximum of SR600.
Under the new approved rules, the daily accommodation and subsistence limit for the patient’s companion is a shared room with a maximum daily cost of SR150. Moreover, the health insurance benefits also cover expenses for pregnancy and emergency childbirth with a maximum amount of SR5,000 during the policy period.
The policy also benefits first degree relative of a patient whose travel expenses are covered with a maximum amount of SR 5,000 during the policy period. Moreover, the expenses for emergency dental treatment cases are covered with a maximum amount of SR500, Saudi gazette reported.
The treatment of premature newborns, the injuries resulting from traffic accidents, the expenses for dialysis in emergency cases as well as medical evacuation within and outside the Kingdom are also covered under the rules but with certain upper cap, different for each category.
The coverage also includes the cost for transportation of the dead bodies of pilgrims to their home, with a coverage not exceeding a maximum of SR10,000.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.75
|240.25
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
