PM orders inquiry as Energy minister suspects ‘possible foreign intervention’ behind Pakistan blackout

Web Desk 04:26 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said an inquiry is underway to determine reasons of the recent power failure across the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the prime minister assured that responsibility will be fixed.

On behalf of the government, the prime minister also expressed his sincere regrets for the inconvenience the people suffered due to power outage yesterday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took strict notice of the power outage and ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to probe the reason behind the breakdown.

The committee will be headed by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik.

The prime minister also sought a report from the energy minister, a statement from the PM's Office said.

Earlier, Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the government was concerned about the back-to-back failure of the national grid and will investigate whether the system was “hacked” by external forces.

The minister said that the “possibility of foreign intervention through the internet is low,” however, the matter will be probed as there have been multiple incidents recently.

Dastgir further said that there will be a shortage of electricity and the citizens will face loadshedding in the next 48 hours. He added that the system will be completely restored by Thursday.

Power cuts continue to add citizens’ woes as supply still not fully restored across Pakistan

Inside details of Nawaz Sharif-Aleem Khan's London meeting surface

06:08 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

