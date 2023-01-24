Mehwish Hayat gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has proven from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Recently, the Dillagi star was spotted having the best time of her life with friends and family. Turning to her Instagram handle, the 35-year-old gave a sneak peek into her picturesque vacation to Dubai and the stories from the holiday are going viral online.

Needless to say, the stories definitely scream holiday goals. Serving the admirers with some serious travel goals, she is posting shots and videos of picturesque locations.

On the work front, Mehwish was lauded locally and internationally for her character portrayal in MCU's Ms Marvel, and also for London Nahi Jaunga which was released on Eid ul Adha.