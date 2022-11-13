Pakistani celebrities attend the wedding of Hanif Raja's son
Web Desk
02:51 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistani celebrities attend the wedding of Hanif Raja's son
Source: Screengrab (YouTube)
Share

Congratulations are in order for Ahmed Raja, the son of famed Pakistani comedian Hanif Raja, who recently tied the knot.

The big fat luxurious wedding had many well-known faces including A-list celebrities and politicians in attendance at the grand event. The wedding ceremony was held in Karachi and invited many personalities adding the cherry on top.

With the Pakistani entertainment industry's figures including Nadia Khan, Faisal Rao, Shahroze Sabzwari, Farooq Sattar, Adnan Siddiqui, Danish Nawaz, Javed Sheikh, and many more attending the event, netizens can't stop gushing with love for the bride and groom at the star-studded wedding ceremony. 

The joyous occasion and its scintillating pictures have been spreading like wildfire on social media. 

For those unversed, Raja is a well-known comedian and host who reached the heights of fame both in India and Pakistan. The comedian's works include Chhup Chhupa Kay, a candid prank show titled Kaisa, and Ustadon k Ustaad helped him rank among the best comedians in South Asia. Raja also reached the semi-final round of the Indian show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which was aired on Star One.

More From This Category
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik set to host new show ...
01:47 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Ushna Shah slays beach fashion in new viral ...
01:13 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistani comedian Tariq Teddy put on ventilator ...
12:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Indian media blames Ayesha Omar for Sania ...
10:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for ...
08:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
'Main Pakistan jaa raha hoon' – Nakuul Mehta ...
09:56 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities attend the wedding of Hanif Raja's son
02:51 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr