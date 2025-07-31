Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – 31 July 2025

KARACHI – Currency market shows marginal stability as Pakistani rupee maintained its position against major foreign currencies, according to updated exchange rates shared by local forex dealers.

On the last day of July 2025, US dollar stayed at Rs285 and sold at Rs285.50, with no major change from previous days. Euro also remained steady, trading at Rs329.00 for buying and Rs329.90 for selling. UK pound sterling continued to trade strong, with the buying rate at Rs380.30 and selling at Rs381.30.

UAE dirham was available at Rs77.55 for buying and Rs77.70 for selling, and the Saudi riyal held firm at Rs75.90 and Rs76.00, respectively. Other key currencies also shows minimal fluctuations.