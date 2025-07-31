Pakistan announces New Petrol, Diesel Prices today for August; Here’s What to Expect

ISLAMABAD – A thrilling development for consumers across Pakistan as petrol prices are expected to dip by up to Rs9-10 per litre for first half of August 2025 in what is said to be a massive relief amid rising living costs.

The sharp drop comes as global crude oil prices fall, pushing ex-refinery price of petrol down by nearly Rs10 per litre. Diesel prices are also set to ease, with a reduction of Rs3.73 per litre on the horizon.

The federal government is planning to pass significant relief to the public, provided the Ministry of Finance approves the move after reviewing exchange rate fluctuations and revenue targets by July 31.

Product Current Price Expected Cut Expected Price Petrol 272.15 9.7 262.45 Diesel 284.35 3.73 280.62

This breath of fresh air follows previous price hikes earlier this month, when petrol prices were jacked up by Rs5.36 and diesel by Rs11.37 per litre due to global oil volatility amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

For millions of Pakistanis struggling with soaring fuel costs, this upcoming price cut can’t come soon enough.