Azam Swati released from jail after securing bail in controversial tweets case
03:14 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf leader Azam Swati has been released from Adiala Jail after the sessions court granted him bail in a case related to controversial tweets.
He Azam Swati, 66, on Friday secured bail against a surety bond worth Rs1 million in a case related to controversial tweets against the country's top general.
PTI leader earlier claimed that he was tortured and humiliated during the custody. He was taken into custody by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing from his residence in the capital on October 13.
More to follow...
