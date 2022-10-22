AUSvNZ: New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs in opening game of Twenty20 World Cup

SYDNEY – New Zealand thrashed Australia by 89 runs in the in the opening Super 12 game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Sydney.

NZ opener Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 as New Zealand set an imposing 200-3 against Australia.

In reply, Australia bowled out for 111.

Conway´s knock came from 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup.

History was against New Zealand, who remarkably have not beaten Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

Australia next meet Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday while New Zealand face Afghanistan in Melbourne a day later.