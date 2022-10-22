AUSvNZ: New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs in opening game of Twenty20 World Cup

Web Desk
03:33 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
AUSvNZ: New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs in opening game of Twenty20 World Cup
Source: ICC
Share

SYDNEY – New Zealand thrashed Australia by 89 runs in the in the opening Super 12 game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Sydney.

NZ opener Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 as New Zealand set an imposing 200-3 against Australia.

In reply, Australia bowled out for 111.

Conway´s knock came from 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup.

History was against New Zealand, who remarkably have not beaten Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

Australia next meet Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday while New Zealand face Afghanistan in Melbourne a day later.

More From This Category
AFGvENG: England opt to field first in maiden T20 ...
03:51 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe beat Scotland to qualify ...
07:21 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and ...
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Video of Mohammad Rizwan giving sermon in ...
12:19 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital ...
10:49 AM | 21 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup – Mendis shines as Sri Lanka ...
07:12 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali passes away
04:13 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr