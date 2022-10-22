AUSvNZ: New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs in opening game of Twenty20 World Cup
SYDNEY – New Zealand thrashed Australia by 89 runs in the in the opening Super 12 game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Sydney.
NZ opener Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 as New Zealand set an imposing 200-3 against Australia.
In reply, Australia bowled out for 111.
New Zealand win their first men's international game on Australian soil since 2011 🔥#T20WorldCup | #AUSvNZ | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/ouB6f5vSvG pic.twitter.com/gcCoihn9UD— ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2022
Conway´s knock came from 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup.
History was against New Zealand, who remarkably have not beaten Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.
Australia next meet Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday while New Zealand face Afghanistan in Melbourne a day later.
