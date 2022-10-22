Ahmad Ali Butt reveals how he fainted in labour room

Pakistan's Mr Funny Bones Ahmed Ali Butt is best known as an actor and comedian.

Some know him as the famous hip hop rapper of former band Entity Paradigm alongside Zulfiqar J. Khan and Fawad Khan.

But, Butt truly shot to fame with his talent in films like JPNA, Parey Hut Love, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

On the personal front, Ahmad and Fatima welcomed their son in 2014, a year after the couple tied the knot. Recently, the duo appeared on Good Morning Pakistan with their son, Azaan Ahmad Ali Butt.

Among many topics discussed with host Nida Yasir was a question for the eight-year-old on whether he would like a sibling. While sharing their thoughts on the matter, both Ahmad and Fatima revealed their birth experience with Azaan.

“We were always inclined towards the idea of a small family. Because I also grew up in a family of four brothers and I know how, for parents, it’s like a world war scene to take care of four kids.”

When asked if Fatima was assisted by Ahmad when she was pregnant with Azaan, he added, “I helped a lot. I’m a hardworking husband. Because we were in London, where Azaan was born, I didn’t even know I had to do a course.”

“He was a completely different man after the birth of our son. But before that we had an eventful experience because in Pakistan men have not experienced anything. I had a normal delivery, and there in the west the husband has to be there to support. So when the process began, one person in the room tilts sideways and faints on the floor,” Fatima said with Ahmad laughingly saying this is why they shouldn’t have another child.

