Iman Ali clarifies her remarks were not aimed at insulting Mahira, Fawad Khan

Lollywood diva Iman Ali is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour given her strong screen presence and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Despite having a pretty face and flawless acting skills, Iman Ali's sassy persona has always been under the limelight as the actor's blunt views mixed with a tinge of humour are pure entertainment.

During a recent interview with DIVAonline, the Bol actor clarified that she was in no way insulting or being insensitive toward Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan when she said Mahira should’ve stuck to being a VJ and Fawad would’ve been a failed comedian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Her statement was spread in the wrong light from a throwback video. Now, Iman said that she was only answering the question ‘What career would they have pursued had they not been actors’.

On the work front, Iman Ali is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film Tich Button co-starring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussayn.