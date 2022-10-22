Sonya Hussayn tells why Pakistan, India need to rise above differences
Lollywood diva Sonya Hussayn has won thousands of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.
Over time, the Saraab actress made great choices as far as her acting resume of drama, film and projects is concerned.
In her recent interview with an Indian journalist, Sonya discussed similarities between Pakistan and India and similarities in cultures and dialects.
Moreover, the Meri Guriya actress briefly reflected on how television along with political discourse has caused longstanding divisions.
On the work front, Sonya Hussyn is currently starring in the drama serial Mor Moharaan. She will next be seen in Urwa Hocane’s directorial debut Tich Button featuring Farhan Saeed.
