Fashion model Hasnain Lehri survives terrible accident in Italy

Against all odds, Pakistani fashion model Hasnain Lehri has emerged unscathed from a tragic car accident on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

The 33-year-old model recently shared a shocking update on his Instagram story, detailing a traumatic experience he had gone through. In his post, he revealed that he was involved in a severe accident that could have taken his life if it wasn't for a miraculous escape.

The accident, which could have resulted in fatal consequences, left Hasnain deeply grateful for his survival. He took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Almighty for saving his life and sparing him from harm.

His followers were quick to offer their support and well wishes, sending messages of love and positivity to the recovering model. In a world where bad news often dominates the headlines, this update from Hasnain was a ray of hope and a reminder of the power of resilience and determination.

For the unversed, Lehri is one of the top models in the fashion industry of Pakistan. The latter is known to be the top choice of all fashion brands; may it be local or international.